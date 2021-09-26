Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $172.62 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.68.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.04.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

