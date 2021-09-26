Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 734 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 32.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

Shares of LULU opened at $432.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.18. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $437.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,835 shares of company stock valued at $18,663,305 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

