Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.3% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,362,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,657,000 after buying an additional 3,846,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,725,000 after acquiring an additional 498,202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,540,000 after acquiring an additional 413,702 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,036,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 476,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

CIM opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

