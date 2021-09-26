Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,694.83 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,704.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,603.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,499.73. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $30.93 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,444 shares of company stock valued at $71,603,903. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

