Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.93. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61.

