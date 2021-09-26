Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $78.57 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $138.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.16.

