Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

Shares of GWW opened at $405.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.02. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.80 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

