Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PLx Pharma Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PLx Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the year. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

PLXP stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 5.11. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 148,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 21,810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 82,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

