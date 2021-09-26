Ergoteles LLC Acquires 163,108 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,108 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Discovery worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $1,631,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.33 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.