Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 78,019 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.13% of Crocs as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,373 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $156.30 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $163.18. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.52.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.