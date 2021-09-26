Ergoteles LLC Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,908 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,375,000 after purchasing an additional 122,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 301,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,586,000 after acquiring an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,494,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,713,000 after buying an additional 273,060 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $159.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $162.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.