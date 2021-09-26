Ergoteles LLC Has $10.35 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU stock opened at $272.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 206.39 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.61.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

