Ergoteles LLC Purchases 31,478 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 138.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 9.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 47.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $333.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of -1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.98. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.46.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

