Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 711,870 Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 711,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.07% of Zynga as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 2.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,913,000 after buying an additional 2,320,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zynga by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,053,000 after purchasing an additional 512,740 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zynga by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,886 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zynga by 27.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zynga by 0.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,046.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $545,319.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 635,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,580,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,999,084 shares of company stock worth $32,381,489. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

