Ergoteles LLC Sells 51,869 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 51,869 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $203.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.47. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.