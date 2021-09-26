Essentia (ESS) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Essentia coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Essentia has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $446,660.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Essentia has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00128939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043714 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.