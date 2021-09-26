Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.02 Million

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $1.02 million and $10,902.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00056681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00129443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011735 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

