Ethereum Push Notification Service Trading Down 20.6% This Week (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00006328 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $29.49 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00067297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00103281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00131827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,963.24 or 0.99765617 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.52 or 0.06983804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.72 or 0.00752781 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,575,026 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

