EventChain Price Up 2.1% This Week (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. EventChain has a market cap of $494,288.92 and $23,007.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00057014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00129667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00043881 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.