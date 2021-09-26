Evercore ISI Reiterates Buy Rating for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $228.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.39.

UNP stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.80. 2,908,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.88 and its 200-day moving average is $219.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

