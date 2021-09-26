Everest (ID) Price Hits $0.27

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, Everest has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $31.15 million and $86,118.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

