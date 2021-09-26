Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will announce sales of $158.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.90 million. Everi reported sales of $112.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $628.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $633.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $667.23 million, with estimates ranging from $651.40 million to $686.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

In other Everi news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,772 shares of company stock worth $5,403,821. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everi in the second quarter worth about $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 44.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

