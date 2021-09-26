FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $372.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $390.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.25.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

