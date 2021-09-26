FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 980.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after purchasing an additional 383,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after purchasing an additional 334,501 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,395,000 after purchasing an additional 250,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

NYSE FDX opened at $226.64 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $226.60 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

