FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $350.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $365.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $397.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.92.

FDX stock opened at $226.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.55. FedEx has a 1 year low of $226.60 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $56,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

