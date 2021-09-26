Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 32,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

FRGI opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.54 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 5.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

