First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.82

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

FFWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get First Foundation alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $102,679.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $48,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after buying an additional 260,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Foundation by 40.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in First Foundation by 19.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.