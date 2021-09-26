First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Horizon in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

FHN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 71.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 777.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,171 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $32,794,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,100 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

