Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $574,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.8% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 32,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $33,567,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 581,881 shares of company stock worth $25,722,709. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.