Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,680 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

