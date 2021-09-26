Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $24.31 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cigna were worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $203.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.60 and its 200-day moving average is $235.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

