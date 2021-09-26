Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 12,300 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $204.73 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

