Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,700 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU opened at $432.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $437.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,835 shares of company stock valued at $18,663,305. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

