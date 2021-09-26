Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,500 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $18,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,869.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,782.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,583.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of -37,392.40 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,018.41 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

