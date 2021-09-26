Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 8,400 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $15,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IHS Markit by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in IHS Markit by 60.5% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,300 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in IHS Markit by 43.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in IHS Markit by 2,521.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in IHS Markit by 421.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,297,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,106 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $124.57 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $125.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.16 and a 200 day moving average of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

