FLETA (FLETA) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.05 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $422,438.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00130467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043205 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.