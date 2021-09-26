Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.83

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Separately, HSBC raised Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.75.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

