Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Flushing Financial worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

FFIC stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIC. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

