FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FMC were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in FMC by 861.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 90,965 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in FMC by 47.1% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in FMC by 33.8% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in FMC by 12.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in FMC by 68.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.27.

NYSE:FMC opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.