Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 43,428 shares.The stock last traded at $49.91 and had previously closed at $49.71.
FORR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The stock has a market cap of $963.58 million, a PE ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72.
In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $137,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,814 shares of company stock worth $602,225. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the second quarter worth $1,250,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 20.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.
About Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
