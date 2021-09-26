Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 43,428 shares.The stock last traded at $49.91 and had previously closed at $49.71.

FORR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $963.58 million, a PE ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.11 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $137,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,814 shares of company stock worth $602,225. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the second quarter worth $1,250,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 20.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

