FortKnoxster (FKX) Trading 10.8% Lower This Week

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $981,560.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00056620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00131148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00043960 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

