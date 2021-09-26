Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,644 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,332 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 821,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,593 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

NYSE:FCX opened at $32.24 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

