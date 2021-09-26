FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.69. FS KKR Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,988 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,828 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.60. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

