FUD.finance (FUD) One Day Volume Hits $1,247.00

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded 184.1% higher against the dollar. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $576,205.37 and $1,247.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUD.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $24.40 or 0.00055829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00057238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00129783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011893 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00043719 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

