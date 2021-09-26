FY2021 EPS Estimates for Conformis, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Conformis in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conformis’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

CFMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CFMS opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.61 million, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.96.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.39 million. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 112.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

