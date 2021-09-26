FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Danimer Scientific, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DNMR. Cowen started coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 14.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.56 and a beta of -1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

