Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. Garmin posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.04.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,398,854,000 after buying an additional 158,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,895,499,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,086,000 after buying an additional 139,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $435,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Garmin by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,049,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $172.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $178.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.68.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

