Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Garmin worth $14,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,895,499,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after acquiring an additional 237,424 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Garmin to $171.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.04.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $172.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

