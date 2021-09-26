GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

GCMG stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.06.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,108 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,876 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth $1,951,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth $12,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

