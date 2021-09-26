Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) PT Raised to C$1.05 at Stifel Nicolaus

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GENGF opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.